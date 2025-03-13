Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 10:19 PM

IHC serves notices in plea challenging appointment of MD NECA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents in a petition challenging the appointment of Dr Sardar Moazzam as Managing Director of the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NECA)

The court instructed the respondents to submit their comments by April 18.

The petition has named Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretary Establishment, Ministry of Energy, MD NECA, SECP and other as respondents in the case.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the petition of NECA employees. The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the appointment of Dr Moazzam as MD is against the rules. The post of MD required at least ten years of energy project experience, which Dr Moazzam did not have.

He only had some consultancy experience and a PhD degree, the lawyer said. The petition said that the Ministry of Science and Technology gave him an illegal extension of three years, which was a violation of the MP-1 policy.

According to the petitioner, at the time of appointment, Dr Moazzam had his own company registered in Islamabad, which was awarded contracts from the World Bank and a German company.

The petitioner’s lawyer has said that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has also been made a party, as the alleged irregularities are related to the Energy Conservation Fund, which comes under the jurisdiction of the SECP.

After hearing the arguments, the court issued notices to the parties and sought their replies by April 18.

