IHC Serves Notices In Plea Of Shoaib Sheikh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking termination of a case against owner of a local tv channel Shoaib Sheikh.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case filed by Shoaib Sheikh through his lawyer.

The petitioner said that it was necessary to take permission from the Federal or provincial government to register a case regarding alleged anti-state activities.

The lawyer said that the allegations should have been mentioned in FIR.

The court served notices to the police and sought comments till August 9.

