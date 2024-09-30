Open Menu

IHC Serves Notices In Plea Regarding Model Jail In Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents including the Interior Ministry in a case seeking completion of the model jail project in Federal Capital.

The Ministry of Finance, and inspectors general of police Punjab, Islamabad and jails were also issued notices by the IHC.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Muhammad Azhar Saddiq of the Judicial Activism Panel (JAP).

The court remarked that the project was initiated ten years back at the time of ex-Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.

It noted that it took lot of time for bringing prisoners from the Adiala Jail to appear before the court.

The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the case till November 7.

