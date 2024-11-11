IHC serves notices in plea seeking cases' details against PTI

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking provision cases details registered against the PTI founder

The court has issued notices to the Ministry of Interior, IG Islamabad and other parties.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petition filed by Noreen Niazi, the sister of the PTI founder. The petition also prayed to the court to stop the potential arrest of the PTI founder in any other case.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till Thursday.