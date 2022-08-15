UrduPoint.com

IHC Serves Notices In Plea Seeking Physical Remand Of Gill

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

IHC serves notices in plea seeking physical remand of Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a case filed by Islamabad Police seeking further physical remand of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case seeking review the decision of judicial magistrate rejecting the request of prosecution for further physical remand of the accused. Advocate General Islamabad Barrister Jahangir Jadoon, Special Prosecutor Chaudhry Haseeb Muhammad and Rizwan Abbasi Advocate appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the court asked the lawyers to give arguments firstly on maintainability of the review petition. Rizwan Abbasi Advocate gave references of various judgments of the court and argued that this case was maintainable.

The advocate general Islamabad said that PTI Leader Shahbaz Gill had given a controversial statement on a tv channel with regard to the state institutions. The government had taken serious notice of this statement and an FIR was registered against Gill, he said.

Jahangir Jadoon said that in his statement Shahbaz Gill had targeted sensitive state institutions which had given numerous sacrifices for the country.

The court asked the prosecution why it required more physical remand and case was at what stage. The advocate general said that the case was about the decisions of lower court.

The court observed that one fact was that the lower court had dismissed the review petition of prosecution and second was that the physical remand of the accused had expired.

The advocate general contended that laptop and other devices were yet to be recovered from the accused due to which the prosecution required his further physical remand.

The court adjourned the case till tomorrow. It may be mentioned here that previously a lower court had dismissed the request of prosecution for further physical remand of Shahbaz Gill and he was sent to jail on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Gill's legal team also approached IHC for seeking termination of FIR against him. It prayed the court to quash the FIR registered against Mr. Gill as it didn't meet the merits.

