IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to respondents in a petition seeking production order for PTI’s Senator Ijaz Chaudhry to attend senate session.

The court instructed the respondents to submit comments by March 12.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar heard the petition seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz Chaudhry.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that his client was arrested on May 9, 2023 under MPO law which was ended from Lahore High Court (LHC). However, he was against arrested after in the cases regarding the May 9, riots.

The lawyer said that his client was currently in Lahore jail. He prayed the court to grant M. Ijaz Chaudhry to attend the Senate session and joint session of the Parliament.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned further hearing of the case till March 12.