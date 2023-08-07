Open Menu

IHC Serves Notices In Pleas For Removal Of Asad Qaiser, Anwar Taj From ECL

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 08:28 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking to remove the names of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and Member of the National Assembly Anwar Taj from the Exit Control List (ECL)

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the petitioners through their Sher Afzal Murawat Advocate.

The lawyer adopted the stance that his clients came to know through media that their names had been added to the ECL and prayed the court to issue directives for removal of their names.

The chief justice remarked that the petitioners had the right to know the reasons for putting their names on the ECL.

The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned further hearing of the case.

