IHC serves notices in three appeals of PTI chief in toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents on appeals of PTI's Chairman against the proceedings of the Toshakhana criminal case in a lower court.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case wherein former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the court along with his legal team. Foolproof security arrangements had been in place during the occasion.

The PTI chairman's lawyer Khawaja Haris said that they had filed three petitions, adding that his client had also challenged the order of trial court date on July 21, related to the cross-examination of witnesses.

He said that they had requested the trial court to summon the toshakhana case record from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as the proceeding of the authority was being used against them.

The chief justice remarked that the trial court should have taken a decision on every objection of the defense.

The court asked that whether the defense requested the trial court to summon a complete record or a certain part of it.

The lawyer said that they had requested the complete record in reference to the verdict of ECP. The lawyer concluded his arguments in this case after which the IHC's bench heard the objection of defense regarding the different signatures of the prosecution witness on the complaint and affidavit.

The lawyer said that the witness had admitted this fact.

The lawyer said that what was the credibility of the witness if he was lying before the court. He also gave arguments pertaining to the post on Facebook regarding the application seeking shifting of the case. The chief justice remarked that what was happening on social media around the globe was unfortunate.

The court declared the three petitions as maintainable after hearing arguments from the lawyer and served notices to the respondents.