IHC Serves Notices On Acquittal Petitions Of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents and sought comments on the acquittal petitions of PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case.
IHC’s bench comprising Justice Inam Amin Minhas heard the appeals of accused against the verdict of trial court.
During the course of proceeding, petitioners’ lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar said that it is the prosecution's case that a gift was received and given for value assessment.
He said that it also has to be seen whether the Toshakhana Policy Office Memorandum is also a law or not. The lawyer requested that the trial court be ordered to stop the proceedings until the final verdict on acquittal case.
Justice Inam Amin Minhas remarked that the trial court has already indicted the accused and the statements of the witnesses are being recorded.
He said that by issuing notices, we also seek answers from the other parties. It would not be right to stop the trial proceeding at this stage, he remarked.
The lawyer said that the trial is going on very fast, we will appear before court when called. The trial court can call three times a week then it is my right here, daily hearings can also be held on acquittal petition.
Salman Safdar said that the trial court should be stopped from making a final decision. The court remarked, first listen to the other party and only then can we do anything. The court issued notices to FIA and adjourned the hearing till January 28. Meanwhile, the lawyer requested the court to transfer the case the acquittal petition back to the same court. The court remarked, this court will hear the case, you give arguments on the merits.
Recent Stories
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Govt opening schools in remote areas: Khawaja Asif5 minutes ago
-
Islamabad admin takes strong action against overcharging5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt sets bounties on 130 fugitives5 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices on acquittal petitions of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi5 minutes ago
-
Flora festival preparations reviewed5 minutes ago
-
DPO holds an open court6 minutes ago
-
815 beggars arrested during current month15 minutes ago
-
Six drug peddlers rounded up with 17 kg charras15 minutes ago
-
KP CM takes important decisions about food safety15 minutes ago
-
Right to information corner stone of good governance: ACS15 minutes ago
-
SACM visits Gulshan-e-Ravi College, review facilities15 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 138 kg drugs in 7 operations15 minutes ago