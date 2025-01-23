Open Menu

IHC Serves Notices On Acquittal Petitions Of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents and sought comments on the acquittal petitions of PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case.

IHC’s bench comprising Justice Inam Amin Minhas heard the appeals of accused against the verdict of trial court.

During the course of proceeding, petitioners’ lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar said that it is the prosecution's case that a gift was received and given for value assessment.

He said that it also has to be seen whether the Toshakhana Policy Office Memorandum is also a law or not. The lawyer requested that the trial court be ordered to stop the proceedings until the final verdict on acquittal case.

Justice Inam Amin Minhas remarked that the trial court has already indicted the accused and the statements of the witnesses are being recorded.

He said that by issuing notices, we also seek answers from the other parties. It would not be right to stop the trial proceeding at this stage, he remarked.

The lawyer said that the trial is going on very fast, we will appear before court when called. The trial court can call three times a week then it is my right here, daily hearings can also be held on acquittal petition.

Salman Safdar said that the trial court should be stopped from making a final decision. The court remarked, first listen to the other party and only then can we do anything. The court issued notices to FIA and adjourned the hearing till January 28. Meanwhile, the lawyer requested the court to transfer the case the acquittal petition back to the same court. The court remarked, this court will hear the case, you give arguments on the merits.

