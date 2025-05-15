Open Menu

IHC Serves Notices On Appeal Against Sentences Of PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 10:48 PM

IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents in a case seeking suspension of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi’s sentences in 190 million pounds reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents in a case seeking suspension of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi’s sentences in 190 million Pounds reference.

A two-judge bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif heard the case.

During the hearing, the court issued notices to the NAB and other parties to respond.

Advocate Latif Khosa requested that the hearing be held on May 21, on which the court directed to schedule the suspension of sentence applications for hearing next week.

The Accountability Court Islamabad had announced 14 years jail sentenced to PTI founder and seven years to Bushra Bibi.

The accused had challenged the verdict before the IHC and also prayed the court to suspend the same.

