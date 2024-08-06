IHC Serves Notices On Bail Petition Of PTI's Ahmed Janjua
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 07:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from respondents on bail petition of PTI’s international social media coordinator Ahmed Waqas Janjua.
The court also instructed the investigation officer of the case to appear before it on next hearing along with the relevant record.
A two-judge bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the bail case of PTI’s activist.
It may be mentioned here that counter terrorism department had registered a case against Janjua under anti-terrorism act (ATA). It was alleged that explosive material has been recovered from his custody.
The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had already terminated the bail petition of the accused.
