IHC Serves Notices On Imran Khan's Appeal In Toshakhana Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 10:17 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected the request of PTI's Chairman for issuance of immediate stay order against the Toshakhana case proceeding and, however, served notices to respondents for comments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 )

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeal of PTI's chairman against the verdict of the lower court for admitting Toshakhana criminal case. The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the IHC had sent the matter to the lower court on July 8 with eight legal questions and instructed it to re-decide the case within seven days.

He said that this time period was to end on July 12, but the trial court conclude the case on July 8, in haste.

He said that the trial court had not given the answers to the questions raised by this court. The lawyer said that this case should have been transferred to any other court.

The IHC served notices to respondents for the comments and adjourned the case.

