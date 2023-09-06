Open Menu

IHC Serves Notices On Respondents In PTI Chief's Pleas

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 10:43 PM

IHC serves notices on respondents in PTI chief's pleas

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in an appeal against cancellation of interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman due to non-pursuance in nine cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in an appeal against cancellation of interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman due to non-pursuance in nine cases.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea filed by the former prime minister challenging cancellation of his bails in six cases.

The petitioner's lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate argued that the PTI chairman had been appearing before the courts concerned. However, his bails were later terminated on technical reasons as he could not appear in the courts for being in jail in the Toshakhana case, he added.

The chief justice noted that three identical cases of PTI chief were also fixed before the IHC's division bench.

Meanwhile, a bench comprising the chief justice and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the appeals of PTI chief.

The petitioner's lawyer Salman Safdar said his client had already been given bails in five cases of similar nature but the respective Anti-Terrorism Court judges were transferred before judgments in three cases.

The lawyer said that they had been requesting the courts to issue directives for the production of PTI chairman as he was unable to arrive himself from jail. He claimed that as per his information his client had not been arrested so far in the said cases.

Justice Jahangiri questioned how it was possible that the accused was not arrested after his bails were cancelled. The court would hear the other respondents about it, he said, adding the petitioner had to file post arrest bails if the arrests had been made.

The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Jail Islamabad High Court Post From Court

Recent Stories

Bilawal felicitates Pakistan cricket team on winni ..

Bilawal felicitates Pakistan cricket team on winning match against Bangladesh

49 seconds ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A) to be observe across ..

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A) to be observe across northern Sindh

1 minute ago
 Jamal Shah stresses preserving traditional art for ..

Jamal Shah stresses preserving traditional art forms

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Defense Day observed in Jhang

Pakistan Defense Day observed in Jhang

6 minutes ago
 PNSC suggested not procuring old vessels for oil t ..

PNSC suggested not procuring old vessels for oil tankers

10 minutes ago
 Crackdown against hoarders: Sugar prices start dec ..

Crackdown against hoarders: Sugar prices start decreasing in Quetta

10 minutes ago
Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain receives National G ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain receives National Guard Commander

15 minutes ago
 Two accused arrested in Kohat

Two accused arrested in Kohat

10 minutes ago
 Haris, Naseem help Pakistan trounce Bangladesh in ..

Haris, Naseem help Pakistan trounce Bangladesh in Super Four clash

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Economic Development Department discusses ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department discusses Cooperation with Ministry of I ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee makes significant recovery against ..

Pakistani rupee makes significant recovery against dollar in open market

10 minutes ago
 PM condoles death of Secretary Interior

PM condoles death of Secretary Interior

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan