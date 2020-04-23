IHC serves notices to 40 illegal housing societies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday served notices to 40 illegal housing societies operating in jurisdiction of Federal capital and sought a report from CDA till April 29, regarding actions against them.

The court also directed Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s member planning to appear in person on next hearing and explain that what action had been taken against the illegal societies.

IHC's bench, hearing the case, remarked that no action against illegal housing societies by the civic body was raising several questions.

Why not any practical step was taken against these societies after service them notices, the court asked the CDA officials.

During the course of proceeding, the CDA officials informed the court that the body had issued notices to 40 housing societies in federal capital for working illegally.

The court observed that 'not taking any action against these societies was similar to hurting the supremacy of law. Implementation of law with discrimination could not be declared a right act, it further said.