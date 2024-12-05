IHC Serves Notices To Bushra Bibi On Bail Cancellation Plea
Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents seeking cancellation of post-arrest bail of Bushra Bibi in toshakhana-II case.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking cancellation of Bushra Bibi's bail.
During the course of proceeding, FIA Prosecutor Zulifkar Abbas Naqvi informed the bench that accused Busha Bibi has been misusing the bail granted by this court and usually not appearing before the trail court.
The court served notices to Bushra Bibi and sought answer till next week.
