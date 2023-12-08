Open Menu

IHC Serves Notices To ECP In Plea Regarding Delimitations

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 07:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a petition against delimitation of NA-35 Kohat.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed through lawyer Umar Ijaz Gilani.

The petitioner said that the total population of Kohat was more than 1.236 million.

It said that it was a large constituency of the Khyeber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The lawyer said that the constitution guaranteed for provision of equal right of vote to all citizens.

It said that section 3(20) of Election Act was violated in in delimitation of this constituency.

The population of the all Constituencies should be equal as per the law, he said.

The court sought comments from ECP and adjourned case till December 11.

More Stories From Pakistan