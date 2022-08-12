IHC serves notices to ECP in pleas against delimitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for comments in petitions against the delimitation of five constituencies.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the cases filed by MNA Syed Murtaza Mehmood and other citizens.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that section-20 of Election Act had been violated in delimitation of NA-173 and NA-174. It prayed the court to set aside the notification of ECP dated August 5, regarding delimitation of. The court served notices and sought comments from the respondents.

Meanwhile, the court also served notices to respondents in petition against delimitation of provincial Constituencies including PP-82, PP-83 and PP-84. The further hearing of the cases was then adjourned till September 29.