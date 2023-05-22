UrduPoint.com

IHC Serves Notices To IGP Regarding FIRs Against Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

IHC serves notices to IGP regarding FIRs against Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking protective bails of PTI's leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and provision of details about the FIRs registered by capital police against him.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed through Mr. Qureshi's lawyers including Barrister Faiza Asad and Barrister Taimoor Malik.

The lawyers adopted the stance that their client was arrested and currently in Adiala Jail. He prayed the court to issue directions for production of Shah Mehmood Qureshi. He further said that it was the right of his client to know the details of registered FIRs against him in various police stations.

The court instructed the secretary interior and IGP Islamabad to ensure provision of the details of the FIRs against the petition and adjourned the case till May 24.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Shah Mehmood Qureshi Jail Lawyers May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Official name of &#039;Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

Official name of &#039;Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation ..

13 minutes ago
 Syntax Communications Hosts Dialogue Session on Po ..

Syntax Communications Hosts Dialogue Session on Political Branding and Narrative ..

21 minutes ago
 Leading healthcare experts to explore future of pr ..

Leading healthcare experts to explore future of precision medicine in region at ..

43 minutes ago
 PTI approaches SC against trial of civilians under ..

PTI approaches SC against trial of civilians under military's courts, deployment ..

51 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education provides elective subject mo ..

Ministry of Education provides elective subject model for 11th and 12th-grade st ..

58 minutes ago
 One-day phase of Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tour ..

One-day phase of Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament begins tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.