IHC serves notices to IGP regarding FIRs against Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking protective bails of PTI's leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and provision of details about the FIRs registered by capital police against him.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed through Mr. Qureshi's lawyers including Barrister Faiza Asad and Barrister Taimoor Malik.

The lawyers adopted the stance that their client was arrested and currently in Adiala Jail. He prayed the court to issue directions for production of Shah Mehmood Qureshi. He further said that it was the right of his client to know the details of registered FIRs against him in various police stations.

The court instructed the secretary interior and IGP Islamabad to ensure provision of the details of the FIRs against the petition and adjourned the case till May 24.