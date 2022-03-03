IHC serves notices to Interior Ministry in plea of a Czech model

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from Interior Ministry in a petition filed by a Czech model Tereza Hluskova seeking permission to return her country after she had been acquitted in drugs smuggling case.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by the the Czech model.

Her lawyer Saiful Maluk said her client was not being permitted to return to her home country.

He said that her client was arrested in 2018 in drugs smuggling case and later acquitted by the Lahore High Court (LHC). The law ministry had rejected the application of Czech citizen seeking permission to go back her country, he said.

The ministry had adopted the stance that an appeal against the acquittal of the accused was pending.

The court served notices to respondents and sought reply in two weeks.

In March 2019, a sessions court handed over eight year and eight month jail term to Tereza Hluskova. In April the same year, she challenged her conviction before LHC and subsequently acquitted.

She was arrested on allegedly attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi. She has been insisting that someone had placed the drugs in her suitcase.