IHC serves notices to NAB IOs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s investigation officers on petition regarding the return of graft references after amendments in law.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the identical petitions regarding the returning of references by the accountability court.

The court served notices to NAB investigation officers and sought comments till January 14. It may be mentioned here that the NAB had filed a petition regarding the return of various references by the accountability court after the amendments in the law.