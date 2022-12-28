UrduPoint.com

IHC Serves Notices To NAB IOs

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

IHC serves notices to NAB IOs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s investigation officers on petition regarding the return of graft references after amendments in law.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the identical petitions regarding the returning of references by the accountability court.

The court served notices to NAB investigation officers and sought comments till January 14. It may be mentioned here that the NAB had filed a petition regarding the return of various references by the accountability court after the amendments in the law.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau January May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Ma’an organises its latest &#039;Community Clean ..

Ma’an organises its latest &#039;Community Clean Up!&#039; day in Shawamekh an ..

16 minutes ago
 SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristo ..

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristol

31 minutes ago
 Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ t ..

Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in ..

46 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of Tatarstan discuss co ..

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchain’s pilot project

2 hours ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.