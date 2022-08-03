ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents on a petition challenging the restoration of Zia Batol as chairperson Pakistan Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA).

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the miscellaneous petition regarding the matter.

Earlier, the division bench had ordered to remove PEIRA's chairperson from the post which was later suspended by the two-judge bench.

However, the petitioner Imtiaz Ali Qureshi had filed miscellaneous application to the court requesting it to withdraw its order for restoring Zia Batol as chairperson PEIRA.