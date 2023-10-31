The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a case against the deadline for repatriation of foreigners, including Afghan nationals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a case against the deadline for repatriation of foreigners, including Afghan nationals.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by an Afghan family residing in Jehlum.

The petitioner, in his plea, adopted the stance that the government, in its notification, issued directions for the repatriation of only illegal residents. He said that he and his wife had immigration cards, and they had three underage school going children.

He said on October 23, the government officials arrived at their home and instructed them to go back to Afghanistan. They had given applications to the Interior Ministry but received no response.

He prayed the court to stop any action against them without hearing them.

The court sought comments from the respondents and adjourned the case.