IHC Serves Notices To Respondents In Appeal Of Chairman PTI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 11:16 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in an appeal of Chairman PTI against dismissal of his interim bail by the trial court in a cases pertaining to toshakhana receipts and Al-Qadir Trust Scandal worth 190 million pounds

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar heard the appeal of chairman PTI against the decision of accountability court.

Petitioner’s lawyer Sardar Abdul Latif Khosa said that the accountability court had dismissed the interim bail plea of his client on basis of non-pursuance. He prayed the court to set aside the decision of accountability court. The court served notices to respondents for comments against the plea.

