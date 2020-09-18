UrduPoint.com
IHC Serves Notices To Respondents In Appointment Of Sec Law Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

IHC serves notices to respondents in appointment of Sec law case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from Federal government on a petition challenging the appointment of Raja Naeem Akbar as secretary Ministry of Law and Justice.

The court also summoned attorney general of Pakistan on next hearing to assist the bench in the matter.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing on a case filed by Nisar Ali Advocate challenging the appointment of secretary law and justice.

The petitioner Nisar Ali Advocate stated in his plea that the appointment of Raja Naeem Akbar was against the law and prayed the court to dismiss the notification pertaining to his appointment on the slot.

He also prayed the court to stop Raja Naeem Akbar to perform its duties until final judgement into the matter.

The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned hearing on the case till October 20.

