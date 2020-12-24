IHC serves notices to respondents in chairman PTV appointment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents on a petition challenging the appointment of Chairman Pakistan Television (PTV) Naeem Bokhari.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by a citizen Arsalan Farrukh against the appointment on the top slot of PTV.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that the appointment of Naeem Bokhari was not made in light of Supreme Court's guidelines. The age of Bokhari was also more than 65 year, he said. The lawyer added that no advertisement had been made in media to fill the post of chairman PTV.

The chief justice remarked that if the executive had even no authority for such appointment. He asked that whether it wouldn't be a loss of executive if no eligible person give application against the slot despite of advertisement.

The court asked the petitioner to present the top court orders he giving reference here. To this, the lawyer produced the Supreme Court's decision in case pertaining to appointment of former chairman ptv Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi.

The court summoned attorney general of Pakistan for legal assistance while serving notices to PTV, Ministry of Information, chairman PTV Naeem Bokhari and others.