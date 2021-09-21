IHC serves notices to respondents in ICA

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking to make the 'Quran Sharif' education with translation as compulsory in curriculum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking to make the 'Quran Sharif' education with translation as compulsory in curriculum.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Babar Sattar heard the intra court appeal (ICA) regarding the above matter.

The ICA said that it was the responsibility of state to declare Islamic education necessary in government and private educational institutions. The government should also include the education of Quran with translation in common curriculum.

The court served the notices to respondents and sought comments on the matter.