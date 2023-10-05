IHC serves notices to respondents in plea for security of chairman PTI

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents in a petition filed by Bushra Bibi seeking the security of chairman PTI in jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents in a petition filed by Bushra Bibi seeking the security of chairman PTI in jail.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that the court would pass an order as per its provision only.

The petitioner’s lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa said that the provision of home food should be allowed to chairman PTI in jail.

The lawyer said that it was difficult for Chairman PTI to offer prayer in a jail cell. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the hearing for one week.