Open Menu

IHC Serves Notices To Respondents In Plea For Security Of Chairman PTI

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 07:08 PM

IHC serves notices to respondents in plea for security of chairman PTI

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents in a petition filed by Bushra Bibi seeking the security of chairman PTI in jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents in a petition filed by Bushra Bibi seeking the security of chairman PTI in jail.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that the court would pass an order as per its provision only.

The petitioner’s lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa said that the provision of home food should be allowed to chairman PTI in jail.

The lawyer said that it was difficult for Chairman PTI to offer prayer in a jail cell. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the hearing for one week.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Islamabad High Court Prayer Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

In-charge Federal Ombudsman holds open court

In-charge Federal Ombudsman holds open court

5 minutes ago
 Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally 2023 to kick off tomor ..

Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally 2023 to kick off tomorrow

4 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan 'ready' for EU-mediated talks with Arme ..

Azerbaijan 'ready' for EU-mediated talks with Armenia in Brussels

4 minutes ago
 At least 7 dead in drone attack on Syria military ..

At least 7 dead in drone attack on Syria military academy: monitor

5 minutes ago
 Construction work on Rwp Ring Road project to be c ..

Construction work on Rwp Ring Road project to be completed by Sept 2024: Commiss ..

5 minutes ago
 Chairman PTI seeks to include federation as party ..

Chairman PTI seeks to include federation as party in his appeal

8 minutes ago
Police arrest four drug peddlers, recovered mariju ..

Police arrest four drug peddlers, recovered marijuana, liquor

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders intensifying crackdown on spur ..

Commissioner orders intensifying crackdown on spurious pesticides, fertilizers

8 minutes ago
 PTI chief approaches IHC to suspend disqualificati ..

PTI chief approaches IHC to suspend disqualification

8 minutes ago
 Trained, skilled, professional manpower prerequisi ..

Trained, skilled, professional manpower prerequisite to tackle challenges: UAF V ..

4 minutes ago
 Islam is religion of peace: VC

Islam is religion of peace: VC

5 minutes ago
 CCPO Lahore inspects Dolphin heavy bikes

CCPO Lahore inspects Dolphin heavy bikes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan