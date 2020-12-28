UrduPoint.com
IHC Serves Notices To Respondents In Plea Seeking Education For Child Beggar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

IHC serves notices to respondents in plea seeking education for child beggar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents on a petition seeking to increase the education budget and arrangements for out of school children.

The court served notices to Secretary Parliamentary Affairs, Secretary Ministry of Education, Ministry of Finance, Planning Division and others to submit reply within two weeks.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by Center for Rule of Law Islamabad through its counsel Majid Bashir Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner prayed the court issue directives for arrangements to provide education to child beggar in Federal capital and provinces as well.

It also prayed the court to direct the authority concern to increase education budget to 4%.

The petitioner pleaded that access of the common citizens should be ensure to the private educational institutions besides introducing one curriculum.

It also prayed the court that monitoring committees' should be set up to view the educational arrangements at union council level.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing of the case.

More Stories From Pakistan

