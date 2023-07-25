Open Menu

IHC Serves Notices To Respondents In PTI Chief's Plea Against FIA Summons

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 09:25 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman seeking details of cases against him and the FIA's summon in the matter pertaining to the cypher

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the cases filed by the PTI chief through Sardar Latif Khosha Advocate.

Latif Khosa pleaded before the court that the National Security Council had discussed the cypher during the last government's tenure and the matter was also protested with the country concerned. The matter was again discussed by the NCS after the incumbent government came into power.

The lawyer questioned whether the Federal Cabinet could issue directions to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe a matter as in the instant case the Agency had started an inquiry on the former's directives.

He said his client had approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) on November 30, 2022 against the notice of FIA and they were asked to approach the IHC as the notice was issued from Islamabad. The lawyer said that there was a risk of arrest of his client during appearance before the FIA.

After hearing the arguments, the court firstly reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the case and later served notices to the respondents.

