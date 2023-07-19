IHC serves notices to respondents in Toshakhana case

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 10:12 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in an appeal of PTI chairman against the order of trial court in the Toshakhana criminal case

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeal filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief against the admissibility of the case by the trial court.

The petitioner's lawyer Khawaja Harris argued that the IHC's bench had remanded back the case to the trial court and asked it to re-decide the maintainability of case within seven days. He said they had requested the trial court on July 8, to adjourn that day's hearing but it announced the verdict in same day.

He said the IHC had also asked the trial court to decide the matter after viewing the eight legal points, but those points were not taken into account.

The trial court had also not given the answers of all questions raised by the defence in the said case despite the orders of the high court, he added. One of their objections was that the complaint was not filed by the competent authority, he argued.

The IHC bench first reserved its judgment on the maintainability of the appeal and later served notices to respondents for comments.

