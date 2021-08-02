UrduPoint.com

IHC Serves Notices To Respondents On Accused Bail Petition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents on bail petition of a co-accused Umer Bilal in case pertaining to torturing and blackmailing a couple.

Petitioner's lawyer Usman Tariq Advocate appeared before the court and adopted the stance that the videos of the incident went viral on social media.

The police arrested five people and registered first information report (FIR) regarding the matter.

He said that his client had not committed any crime and he was also not present at the crime scene.

His client was not even named in FIR, the lawyer contended.

He said that the trial court had rejected his bail petition on July 28.

He said that his client was a university student and there was no chance of his escape from trial. The lawyer prayed the court to grant his client post arrest bail.

The court sought the comments from respondents and adjourned hearing of the case.

