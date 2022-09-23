UrduPoint.com

IHC Serves Notices To Respondents On Altaf Hussain CNIC Case

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

IHC serves notices to respondents on Altaf Hussain CNIC case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents in a plea seeking issuance of CNIC to MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed through his lawyer.

The lawyer said that Pakistan High Commission abroad was not verifying power of attorney of his client.

He said that Altaf Hussian was also not being issued the CNIC.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till October 12.

