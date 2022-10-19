UrduPoint.com

IHC Serves Notices To Respondents On Appeal Of PEMRA's Official

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday served notices to respondents on an appeal filed by ex-director general PEMRA against his termination in woman harassment case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by ex-DG PEMRA Haji Adam.

Petitioner's lawyer Waqas Malik adopted the stance that they had challenged the presidential orders.

He said that the Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment of Women on Workplace had itself heard the case instead of the committee.

The complainant had itself admitted that she did not have any documentary proof regarding the harassment.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned further hearing into the case.

