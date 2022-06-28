UrduPoint.com

IHC Serves Notices To Respondents On Appeals In Noor Mukadam Case

Published June 28, 2022

IHC serves notices to respondents on appeals in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday served notices to respondents on appeals in Noor Mukadam murder case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the appeals.

At the outset of hearing, the court remarked that it would hear the petitions one by one as several appeals had been filed in murder case.

The court added that it had to appoint a lawyer for the jail appeal of accused Zahir Jaffar.

The bench served notices to plaintiff and state counsel on Zahir Jaffar's appeal, and instructed the registrar office to prepare paper-book of the case.

The court also sought arguments from the plaintiff on next hearing on his appeals seeking to increase the sentences of accused and challenging acquittal of 11 other accused by the trial court.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till the first week of the August.

It may be mentioned here that the accused Zahir Jaffar had challenged his death sentence and co-accused Muhammad Iftikhar and Jan Muhammad challenged their imprisonment sentences while the plaintiff Shaukat Mukadam had filed appeal against the acquittal of Asmat Adem, Zakir Jaffar, Jamil and six workers of Therapy-Work.

The plaintiff had also appealed to increase the punishment of co-accused Iftikhar and Jan Muhammad.

