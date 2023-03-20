UrduPoint.com

IHC Serves Notices To Respondents On Imran Khan's Plea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

IHC serves notices to respondents on Imran Khan's plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking details of all FIRs registered against PTI chief Imran Khan in Federal capital.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed through Faisal Chaudhry Advocate. The lawyer said that even he was stopped from entering the building of the judicial complex during the appearance of Imran Khan.

The chief justice remarked that what happened in the judicial complex on Saturday was appropriate. Where would be the difference if everyone would commit the same mistake, he said.

The lawyer said that 47 FIRs had been registered against Imran Khan in various police stations of the capital as the police had hidden some FIR.

The chief justice remarked that it was serving notices to the respondents to the extent of Islamabad only as it was the jurisdiction of IHC. Justice Farooq asked the lawyer whether he had read the decision in the Azam Swati case, adding that there was no proper law regarding the record of the FIR.

The lawyer said that they would choose a legal way out if the defence was provided with this information. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till March 27.

