ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the request for a stay order on a fresh petition against the summons of PAC to the chairman NAB, DGs and others while serving notices to respondents.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case with regard to the jurisdiction of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The court also ordered to club all the identical cases for hearing together.

Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Bharwana and Prosecutor Muhammad Rafay appeared before the court.

Bharwana said that the PAC had summoned the officials of NAB on February 23. Chairman NAB, prosecutor general, and DGs had been summoned by the PAC, he said.

Jahanzeb Bharwana said that the PAC notice was an act of exceeding its powers and a violation of rules. He prayed the court to suspend the PAC summon notices. The court remarked that the petitioner was demanding beyond the scope of the writ petition.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the hearing of the case till March 8.