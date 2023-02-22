UrduPoint.com

IHC Serves Notices To Respondents On NAB's Plea

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

IHC serves notices to respondents on NAB's plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the request for a stay order on a fresh petition against the summons of PAC to the chairman NAB, DGs and others while serving notices to respondents.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case with regard to the jurisdiction of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The court also ordered to club all the identical cases for hearing together.

Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Bharwana and Prosecutor Muhammad Rafay appeared before the court.

Bharwana said that the PAC had summoned the officials of NAB on February 23. Chairman NAB, prosecutor general, and DGs had been summoned by the PAC, he said.

Jahanzeb Bharwana said that the PAC notice was an act of exceeding its powers and a violation of rules. He prayed the court to suspend the PAC summon notices. The court remarked that the petitioner was demanding beyond the scope of the writ petition.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the hearing of the case till March 8.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau February March Islamabad High Court All Court

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

4 minutes ago
 EDGE announces AED 70 mn contracts for V-PROTECT a ..

EDGE announces AED 70 mn contracts for V-PROTECT and SKYSHIELD Solutions

14 minutes ago
 realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

31 minutes ago
 PTI leaders present themselves to police on first ..

PTI leaders present themselves to police on first day of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

2 hours ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as c ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as conspiracy against Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.