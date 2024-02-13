IHC Serves Notices To Respondents On Petition Of Bushra Bibi
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a petition of Bushra Bibi against declaring Banigala residence as sub-jail.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case wherein petitioner’s lawyer Usman Riaz Gul appeared before the court.
During hearing, the court noted that there were some objections against the petition as some addresses were not written completely in it.
The affidavit was also not attached with the petition, it said.
The petitioner’s lawyer said that they would remove the objections in same day.
He prayed the court to set-aside the notification regarding declaring the Banigala house as sub-jail.
He also requested the court to issue directives to shift her client Bushra Bibi to Adiala jail with terminating the notification dated January 31.
The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till February 22.
