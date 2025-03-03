IHC Serves Notices To Respondents On Petition Of Junaid Akbar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to Interior Ministry in a petition seeking registered cases details against PTI lawmaker and Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Junaid Akbar.
The court also served notices to other respondents including IGP Islamabad, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others in the case.
IHC’s Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard the petition filed by Junaid Akbar seeking cases details against him.
Petitioner’s lawyer Ayesha Khalid appeared before the court and gave arguments. She also prayed the court to stop the possible arrest of her client till the provision of cases’ details.
The court after hearing the arguments sought report from the respondents and adjourned hearing.
Recent Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
China’s factory activity sees fastest expansion in three months
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC serves notices to respondents on petition of Junaid Akbar6 minutes ago
-
Punjab home dept launches awareness campaign against online fraud6 minutes ago
-
GPP empowers local communities with economic opportunities to deter wildlife poaching, habitat destr ..6 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University inaugurates executive classroom at Noon Business School6 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 provided assistance to 12,162 people in February6 minutes ago
-
Wanted offender held6 minutes ago
-
Two suspects arrested for street crimes, motorcycle theft16 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy calls on DPM Ishaq Dar16 minutes ago
-
3 POs wanted in attempted murder, cheque dishonour cases nabbed16 minutes ago
-
CM Murad orders to regulate food prices, seize hoarded goods during Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate violent incidents in DI Khan26 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel for timely completion of projects approved by content, production board26 minutes ago