IHC serves notices to respondents on petition of Junaid Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to Interior Ministry in a petition seeking registered cases details against PTI lawmaker and Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Junaid Akbar.

The court also served notices to other respondents including IGP Islamabad, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others in the case.

IHC’s Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard the petition filed by Junaid Akbar seeking cases details against him.

Petitioner’s lawyer Ayesha Khalid appeared before the court and gave arguments. She also prayed the court to stop the possible arrest of her client till the provision of cases’ details.

The court after hearing the arguments sought report from the respondents and adjourned hearing.