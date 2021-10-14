IHC serves notices to respondents on plea of Therapyworks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents on a plea challenging the decision of a lower court dated October 7, in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by the owner of Therapyworks Malik Tahir Zahoor.

Accused's lawyer Akram Qureshi pleaded that his client had given applications for provision of documents before the trial.

However, the additional session court rejected the request without telling the appropriate reason.

How the trial could be preceded without providing the provision of documents, he said. The court asked whether they had requested for CCTV footage. The lawyer said no, they had requested for statements of witnesses and other documents.

He prayed the court to turn down the decision of lower court dated October 7. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till October 20.