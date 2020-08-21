UrduPoint.com
IHC Serves Notices To Respondents On Plea Seeking FIR On Lions Deaths In Zoo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:24 PM

IHC serves notices to respondents on plea seeking FIR on lions deaths in zoo

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought reply from respondents in a petition seeking registration of first information report against responsible of lions deaths in Muragzar Zoo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought reply from respondents in a petition seeking registration of first information report against responsible of lions deaths in Muragzar Zoo.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Kohsar, SSP Operations, Ministry of Climate Change and Director Wildlife board were among those who were served the notices by IHC. The bench, however, decided to hear this plea along with a case pertaining to shifting of animals to sanctuary due to lack of care.

The petition was filed by a citizen of Federal capital which stated that all concerned departments were setting responsibility of animals death in zoo to each other.

It pleaded that it had not been decided yet that who was the real responsible for incidents as it was not a first incident in the zoo.

It further said that such incidents had taken place in 2003 as well due to the apathy of concerned authority.

The petition prayed the court to order the police for registration of FIR after fixing responsibility.

The court served notices to respondents and sought reply from them on next date.

