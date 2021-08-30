IHC serves notices to respondents on termination of employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a petition against termination of employees of State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan.

Petitioners' lawyer stated that eight employees of the corporation were recruited during 1993-96 and terminated during the regime of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

The employees were restored under an ordinance in 2010 and which was later adopted as an act.

The lawyer said that the top court had declared the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act of 2010 as null and void.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked that what was the status of state life corporation and what were the rules of service. The court asked the petitioners' counsel to read out the top court judgment of 2017 and observed that the rules were non statutory.

The court instructed the lawyer to also view that whether the top court had passed any other order after above decision. The IHC served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till next date.