IHC Sets Aside PTI MNA'arrests, Declares FIRs As “good Comedy”
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarks whoever wrote FIR is a very interesting person, they must be given credit for producing such good comedy after such a long time as a whole movie could be made on this matter
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday set aside the physical remand of PTI MNAs and declared the FIRs as “good comedy”.
A IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Saman Rifat announced the reserved verdict.
The PTI MNAs were arrested from inside the Parliament just a day after holding a jalsa in Islamabad on Sunday.
During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked, “Whoever wrote the FIR is a very interesting person. You have to give them credit for producing such good comedy after such a long time. A whole movie could be made on this matter.”
The CJ remarked that the Parliament is the mother of all institutions, and they have entered the Parliament to arrest its members.
During the hearing, while addressing the government lawyer, the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court questioned, “What are you doing? First, you did this in this court, and now in the Parliament.
Are you going to leave no institution with its dignity intact?”
Justice Aamer Farooq mentioned that the Speaker of the National Assembly is performing his duties, and the court can also review the matter of these arrests.
The court would hear petitions against these arrests from Parliament next week.
The Prosecutor General of Islamabad stated that there were terrifying anti-state speeches made during the PTI rally.
In response, the court remarked, “If we accept what you are saying, then we might as well conduct an encounter of a murder suspect. No matter how serious a crime someone has committed, they have the right to a fair trial.”
Justice Saman Rafat inquired whether any inquiry had been conducted into the training of the police officers who filed this case.
