IHC Sets Aside Trial Court's Verdict In Thoshakhana Maintainbility Case Against Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2023 | 03:10 PM

IHC sets aside trial court's verdict in Thoshakhana maintainbility case against Imran Khan

The court holds that Judge Hamayoun Dilawar will rehear the case against the PTI Chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court has set aside the verdict of the trial court in Thoshakhana case.

The IHC ordered the sessions court to conduct hearing of the case again.

According to the verdict, Judge Hamayoun Dulawar would hear the case.

(Details to follow)

