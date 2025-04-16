Open Menu

IHC Sets Two-week Deadline For Recovery Of Missing Afghan Brothers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 11:04 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed law enforcement agencies to locate and present four missing Afghan brothers within two weeks

The court's order follows a petition filed by their mother, who has been seeking justice since their disappearance.

During a recent hearing, Justice Muhammad Asif addressed the case concerning the four Afghan brothers who went missing from Islamabad. The petition was submitted by their mother, Gul Seema, who has been pursuing the matter since August 2023.

Justice Asif directed both Islamabad and Punjab police to expedite their efforts and report by May 5. He emphasized the necessity of tangible results, stating that the court requires the individuals to be recovered.

Gul Seema was invited to the rostrum, where she communicated in Pashto. Her statements were translated for the court, wherein she expressed her ongoing visits to the High Court since August and implored the authorities to inform her if her sons had passed away.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad police requested additional time from the court to facilitate the recovery of the missing individuals.

The court inquired about the absence of the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police, to which the state counsel responded that the IG was not present due to the hearing being scheduled at 11 a.

m. However, other officials, including the DIG, Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Rawalpindi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Legal Punjab, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Legal, and Director Legal Islamabad, Tahir Kazim, were in attendance.

The petitioner's counsel highlighted that the case has been ongoing in the High Court for eight months, with reports consistently indicating that the individuals have not been located. The counsel also questioned whether any First Information Reports (FIRs) had been registered and, if so, whether they pertained to one or all four brothers.

In response, the court asked the police officials about the time required for the investigation, expressing skepticism about the effectiveness of granting additional time. The court reiterated the need for concrete outcomes and granted a two-week period for the police to recover the missing individuals and provide an update on the progress.

The hearing was attended by senior police officials from both Islamabad and Punjab. The court accepted the request for additional time and adjourned the proceedings until May 5.

More Stories From Pakistan