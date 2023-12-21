Open Menu

IHC Sets Up Election Appellant Tribunal For Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 09:17 PM

IHC sets up Election Appellant Tribunal for capital

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday set up Election Appellant Tribunal for general elections in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday set up Election Appellant Tribunal for general elections in the Federal Capital.

The two judges of high court including Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Arbab Muhammad

Tarhir, would be part of the tribunal.

The appellant tribunal will hear the appeal against the decisions of returning officers.

Related Topics

Election Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Media gets a glimpse of OPPO’s latest device OPP ..

Media gets a glimpse of OPPO’s latest device OPPO A78 – Leader of the Pack

17 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) decides to ..

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) decides to promotes four employees

9 minutes ago
 PML-N endeavors to move people towards solarizatio ..

PML-N endeavors to move people towards solarization; Senator

8 minutes ago
 Religious Ministry to provide Abaya to women pilgr ..

Religious Ministry to provide Abaya to women pilgrims this year

8 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam at continual decline: 84 ..

Water level in Mangla Dam at continual decline: 84.45 feet deep water discharged ..

8 minutes ago
 HEC record history, taking 3rd position in Nationa ..

HEC record history, taking 3rd position in National Athletics Meet

8 minutes ago
UAF chickpea has production potential of 25 maunds ..

UAF chickpea has production potential of 25 maunds per acre: Dr Iqrar

8 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) committed to pr ..

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) committed to provide door-step educational fa ..

6 minutes ago
 Committee proposes amendments in Judicial Commissi ..

Committee proposes amendments in Judicial Commission's rules

6 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 394 tons chemical in eight operations ..

ANF recovers 394 tons chemical in eight operations; arrests 10

6 minutes ago
 GB gov't forms committee to address the issues of ..

GB gov't forms committee to address the issues of journalists

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 18,500 stak ..

Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 18,500 stake money

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan