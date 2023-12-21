IHC sets up Election Appellant Tribunal for capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday set up Election Appellant Tribunal for general elections in the Federal Capital.

The two judges of high court including Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Arbab Muhammad

Tarhir, would be part of the tribunal.

The appellant tribunal will hear the appeal against the decisions of returning officers.