Open Menu

IHC Six Judges Write To SJC Against 'interference' In Judicial Matters

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2024 | 12:04 AM

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

In their correspondence, the IHC judges seek clarification from the SJC regarding a judge's duty to report and respond to actions by members of the executive, including intelligence agency operatives, that impede the discharge of official duties and constitute intimidation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2024) Six serving judges from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) have jointly written to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), urging the convening of a judicial conference to address concerns regarding the "interference of intelligence agencies with judicial functions."

The letter, signed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Baqir Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Salman Rafat Imtiaz, follows the Supreme Court's March 22 ruling on the dismissal case of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

In their correspondence, the IHC judges seek clarification from the SJC regarding a judge's duty to report and respond to actions by members of the executive, including intelligence agency operatives, that impede the discharge of official duties and constitute intimidation.

Citing the Supreme Court's judgment on Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's removal, the judges highlight his allegations of interference by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), particularly Major General Faiz Hameed, in the formation of benches at the IHC and proceedings of the Accountability Court Islamabad.

The letter emphasizes the Supreme Court's recognition that the SJC's proceedings against Justice Siddiqui did not assess the truthfulness of his allegations, deeming them irrelevant. Furthermore, it acknowledges the SJC's stance that Justice Siddiqui failed to substantiate his claims independently.

Expressing concern over the lack of guidance in the SJC's code of conduct for judges regarding incidents resembling intimidation and interference with judicial independence, the IHC judges call for an investigation into whether there is an ongoing executive policy to interfere in judicial matters.

The judges propose that such institutional dialogue could assist the Supreme Court in protecting judicial independence, establishing mechanisms to hold those undermining it accountable, and clarifying the actions judges should take when confronted with interference or intimidation by executive members.

Related Topics

Islamabad Supreme Court Independence Inter Services Intelligenc March Islamabad High Court From Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

Recent Stories

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

19 minutes ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

19 minutes ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

25 minutes ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

25 minutes ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

25 minutes ago
 Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into ..

Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon

25 minutes ago
Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per ..

Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives

47 minutes ago
 Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

50 minutes ago
 Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hosp ..

Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital

47 minutes ago
 NDMA cautions masses amid heavy rainfall forecast, ..

NDMA cautions masses amid heavy rainfall forecast, landslide risk

48 minutes ago
 France's Macron heads to Amazon on three-day Brazi ..

France's Macron heads to Amazon on three-day Brazil trip

48 minutes ago
 Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key h ..

Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan