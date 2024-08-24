IHC Slams Slow Progress In PTI Leader's Missing Brothers Case
Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday expressed annoyance over the lack of progress in the search for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azhar Mashwani's two missing brothers.
Hearing the case, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that the Azhar Mashwani brothers have been missing since June 6, and yet, after nearly three months, there is no solid information about their whereabouts.
Despite various efforts, law enforcement agencies have yet to find any leads.
The Punjab Police informed the court that CCTV footage provided by the family was too low in resolution to be useful.
Neither the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) nor forensic experts could extract any information from it.
Geo-fencing efforts identified 10,000 numbers, but none have led to actionable information.
Meanwhile, the Safe City project, which could have provided further details, does not cover every angle, leaving gaps in the investigation.
During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal assured the court that efforts were ongoing to trace out the missing persons. However, Advocate Babar Awan criticized the lack of response from the department concerned.
Justice Aurangzeb emphasized the urgency of the case and directed the head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) from Lahore to submit detailed reports.
The court announced that it would issue an order on the case soon, stressing the need for swift action and accountability.
