IHC Starts Winter Break, Chief Justice Stays On Duty
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 10:14 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has commenced its two-week winter vacation, scheduled to last until January 8
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has commenced its two-week winter vacation, scheduled to last until January 8.
The IHC will observe reduced activity during the break, though Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamer Farooq will remain available throughout. Several other judges will be on leave for varying durations during the vacation period.
According to the office order, Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s leave extended from December 24 to January 1, while Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir will be on leave from December 31 to January 1 and December 31 to January 8, respectively.
Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan is on leave starting Tuesday until January 8, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz is on leave for Tuesday only but will resume duties for the remaining days of the vacation.
Justice Kayani will be on leave from January 1 to January 8, and Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb will take leave from January 3 to January 8.
The court’s winter vacation ensures minimal disruption to its operations, with adjustments made for judges' availability during the period.
