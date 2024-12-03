IHC Stays Action Against Ex-DG NAB
Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from taking legal action against its former Director General (DG) Shahzad Saleem on alleged misconduct and served notices to respondents.
IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case against initiation of inquiry and charge-sheet against former DG NAB on alleged misconduct.
The petitioner’s lawyer prayed to the court to stop the bureau from taking legal action against his client and declare the inquiry against him as illegal.
The court stopped the action of NAB against the petitioner till the judgment on the case and also served notices to NAB for December 16. The court also sought a complete inquiry report and para-wise comments against the plea.
The petitioner’s lawyer said that the bureau had already conducted an inquiry into the matter previously and closed it.
He also gave a reference to the top court and said that the charge sheet after resuming the inquiry is against the code of conduct.
It may be mentioned here that petitioner Saleem Shahzad had been serving as DG NAB Lahore.
