IHC Stays Election Tribunal's Proceedings Regarding NA-48

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday stayed the proceedings of election tribunal regarding the NA-48 and sought comments from respondents.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Ali Bokhari Advocate against the election tribunal for NA-48.

The court had already suspended the proceedings of election tribunal regarding the NA-47 polls.

It may be mentioned here that Raja Khurram Nawaz was elected from NA-48 and Ali Bokhari had challenged the results.

Justice (retd) Abdul Shakoor Paracha has fixed the cases for hearing on December 24, regarding the elections results in three Constituencies of the Federal capital.

